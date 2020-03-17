LIVE: Milwaukee County health officials provide COVID-19 update
3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Sherman and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles that happened late Tuesday morning, March 17.

Around 11:15 a.m., police said the driver of a vehicle went through the intersection at Hampton Avenue and Sherman Boulevard, and caused a crash involving a truck and another vehicle.

Those injured included a Milwaukee man, 22, a Milwaukee man, 18, and a 17-year-old. Injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

