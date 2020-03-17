300 days in jail for Steve Nitsch, man charged in knife fight at Zebb’s Restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Steve Nitsch, the 55-year-old man charged in connection with a violent knife fight that happened inside Zebb’s Restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side on Sept. 22, 2019, was ordered on Friday, March 13 to serve 300 days in the House of Correction, consecutive to any other sentence, with Huber release as the department deems appropriate.

He was also ordered to pay $3,626 in restitution.

Nitsch along with his sons, Stephen and Thomas, were charged in the incident at Zebb’s. The sons each face the following criminal counts:

Misdemeanor battery, as a party to a crime

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Zebb’s near S. 27th Street and W. Morgan Avenue on Sept. 22 for a battery complaint. Officers noted there were numerous witnesses to the incident “which was described as a sudden and violent brawl.”

A waitress at Zebb’s indicated she was helping a customer pay for his meal at the front register when a number of individuals, some with face masks, entered the restaurant and immediately attacked (the victim). The complaint said one of the individuals pulled out a large knife and tried to stab (the victim), making a thrusting, upward motion toward him with the knife. The waitress recognized one of the other attackers as “Thomas,” who was a busboy and cook at Zebb’s. The waitress told police, “Thomas kicked (the victim) as he laid on the floor.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators he believed he was attacked because he was with Thomas Nitsch’s girlfriend on Sept. 19 at Zebb’s. On that day, Thomas Nitsch saw him with the girlfriend and yelled, “That’s my girl!” The waitress later identified Thomas Nitsch as one of the attackers.

The father, Steve Nitsch, later provided a statement to officers. He indicated “his son had woke him up and asked him to drive him to Zebb’s. He said his son Thomas had issues with (the victim) over a dispute about a girl, and that he agreed to drive him to Zebb’s to ‘beat his (expletive).’”