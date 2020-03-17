Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
Air traffic control tower temporarily closed at Chicago Midway International Airport

Posted 5:53 pm, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 06:00PM, March 17, 2020

CHICAGO — The air traffic control tower at Chicago Midway International Airport is temporarily closing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Officials say on Tuesday, March 17, several technicians at the facility tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

An FAA statement says the airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.

The statement goes on to say the following:

“The safety of our staff and the travelling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace.

“The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation.”

