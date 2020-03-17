BBB tips: What to do if an event is canceled, delayed by coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Events throughout southeast Wisconsin may be canceled or postponed as a result of what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic. We’re talking about the cancellation or delay of concerts, major sporting events, theater productions, marathons, fairs, and festivals. But what should you do if this happens to you?

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering the following tips:

Review the cancellation policy. Visit the venue’s website or contact the business. Given the uncertainty of this situation, each vendor or host is more than likely have their own policy in handling refunds, exchanges or may offer a rescheduling option.

