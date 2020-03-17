Brewers, other MLB teams donating $1M each to stadium staff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers, along with the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball, will donate $1 million each to employees impacted by the delayed start to the MLB season.

MLB made announced the donation — which will total $30 million — Tuesday, March 17.

On Monday, March 16, MLB announced that the start of the regular season would be pushed back at least eight weeks. That would place Opening Day for all teams sometime in mid-May. A Cincinnati Reds player has also attempted to raise money for stadium staff in the form of a “sandlot” game among players.