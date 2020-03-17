× By appointment only: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site established at Froedtert South

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Due to an abundance of caution, Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie has established a drive-thru testing site for coronavirus. Hours of operation at the drive-thru testing site will be BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

“We are establishing a drive-thru testing site which will allow people to remain in their cars while being tested and will mitigate the concerns of exposure to others within emergency departments, clinics, and waiting rooms,” said Froedtert South in a news release.

Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers may determine that testing for COVID-19 is warranted based on the following:

Risk of exposure to the virus – whether the patient had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Medical complications – whether the patient has chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes.

Clinic hours :

Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

If you are experiencing symptoms and/or you believe you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, please call 262-671-7777 for an initial phone evaluation. If indicated, you may make an appointment at our drive-thru testing site, located at the Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Road (Highways 31 & 165), Pleasant Prairie, WI.

What to expect at your drive-thru appointment:

Upon arrival at your drive-thru appointment, a medical professional will validate your information and may perform necessary tests while you remain in your car. A nasal swab test will be performed by medical professionals in personal protective equipment.

If your symptoms are mild, you will be sent home and will be required to self-quarantine while awaiting test results which take approximately 2 to 3 days to be returned from the State of Wisconsin testing facility.

Further treatment recommendations will be discussed with patients who are experiencing more advanced symptoms.

All testing is reported to the State Health Department.