× “Consistent access:’ Salvation Army of Milwaukee County opens new food pantry

MILWAUKEE – The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County has opened its 5th food pantry in the county. The “Choice Food Pantry” (located at 5880 N. 60th Street), will give clients the opportunity to pick their own food from the shelves.

It will be open on:

Mondays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Wednesdays from 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Fridays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

As of Tuesday, March 17, the hours will remain the same, however, the pantry has prepared pre-packaged family food boxes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The pantry will serve residents living in Milwaukee’s 53218, 53224 and 53225 zip codes,” said Donna Khanthavong, Pantry Coordinator. “We’ve been serving this neighborhood with various seasonal programs, and the opening of this food pantry will allow consistent access to meet the food needs of the individuals and families in the surrounding neighborhood.”

Recipients must provide IDs for all the adults in the household, a current piece of mail, and proof of children (birth certificate, immunization record, school record, a notice of decision from the state).

“To keep the shelves stocked, we will receive food from the Hunger Task Force, as well as from food drives and individual donations,” Khanthavong said. “We will also purchase food from Feeding America, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Woodman’s.”

Monetary and food donations will be accepted at the Distribution Center, at 5880 N 60th St., Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.