Corners of Brookfield closing all ‘non-essential’ businesses due to COVID-19 concerns

March 17, 2020

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield will temporarily close all non-essential retail operations beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The closure is expected to continue through March 29.

Retail operations that provide essential services, such as grocery stores and restaurants offering take-out/delivery service, will remain open. Wisconsin Vision will also remain open.

A complete list of restaurants and services that will remain open can be found HERE.

