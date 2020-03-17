Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Germantown police seek man who robbed BP cashier at gunpoint

Posted 3:27 pm, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 03:29PM, March 17, 2020
Germantown police seek man who robbed BP cashier at gunpoint

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police on Tuesday, March 17 asked for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station cashier at gunpoint on Friday, March 13.

The crime happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 911 call came in from the cashier, who reported a handgun was displayed during the robbery.

When police responded, the cashier described the man as tall, wearing a hooded jacket and mask covering his face up to his eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Germantown police.

Germantown police seek man who robbed BP cashier at gunpoint

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.