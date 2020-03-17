× Germantown police seek man who robbed BP cashier at gunpoint

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police on Tuesday, March 17 asked for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station cashier at gunpoint on Friday, March 13.

The crime happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 911 call came in from the cashier, who reported a handgun was displayed during the robbery.

When police responded, the cashier described the man as tall, wearing a hooded jacket and mask covering his face up to his eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Germantown police.