× Greendale to limit sale of food, beverages to carry-out and delivery

GREENDALE — The Village of Greendale announced in a news release on Monday, March 16 that it is limiting the sale of food and beverages to carry-out and delivery only. The order took effect as of 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The release states: “The immediate implementation of this Order is necessary as patrons of bars and restaurants continue to gather in large numbers, in close proximity to each other, in enclosed spaces, thereby endangering the health of the staff and patrons.”

Lines for carry-out in each bar or restaurant much have an environment where patrons and staff maintain social distancing (six feet away from other people).