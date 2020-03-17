× ICE removes detainees from Kenosha Co. jails ‘to safeguard our employees, their families, and the community we serve’

KENOSHA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are no longer housing ICE detainees in the Kenosha County Jail, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday, March 17. This is due to the state of emergency declared tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth issued the following statement: