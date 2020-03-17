ICE removes detainees from Kenosha Co. jails ‘to safeguard our employees, their families, and the community we serve’
KENOSHA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are no longer housing ICE detainees in the Kenosha County Jail, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday, March 17. This is due to the state of emergency declared tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth issued the following statement:
“To safeguard our employees, their families, and the community we serve, all 170 detainees that were being housed in our jail facilities were transported by buses to other Sheriff departments that are currently engaging with ICE housing detainees. ICE detainees have come into the U.S. from around the world and the risks for bringing in new detainees to our jail facilities are far too great at this time.
“The exiting of ICE detainees has been talked about and anticipated for many years.”