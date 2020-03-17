LIVE: White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

ICE removes detainees from Kenosha Co. jails ‘to safeguard our employees, their families, and the community we serve’

Posted 11:25 am, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:26AM, March 17, 2020

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

KENOSHA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are no longer housing ICE detainees in the Kenosha County Jail, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday, March 17. This is due to the state of emergency declared tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth issued the following statement:

“To safeguard our employees, their families, and the community we serve, all 170 detainees that were being housed in our jail facilities were transported by buses to other Sheriff departments that are currently engaging with ICE housing detainees.  ICE detainees have come into the U.S. from around the world and the risks for bringing in new detainees to our jail facilities are far too great at this time.

“The exiting of ICE detainees has been talked about and anticipated for many years.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.