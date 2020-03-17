Police: Shooting victim found in water at Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A man was fatally shot at Washington Park Tuesday night, March 17.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert that reported gunfire in Washington Park near the lagoon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a shooting victim in the water.

The Milwaukee Fire Department dive team responded and recovered the victim, an African American man in his mid-20s, who was pronounced dead.

Anyone having information was urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.