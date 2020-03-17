Police: Shooting victim found in water at Washington Park

MILWAUKEE -- A man was fatally shot at Washington Park Tuesday night, March 17.
Police said around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert that reported gunfire in Washington Park near the lagoon.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a shooting victim in the water.
The Milwaukee Fire Department dive team responded and recovered the victim, an African American man in his mid-20s, who was pronounced dead.
Anyone having information was urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.052450 -87.965334