Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity closing all construction sites, ReStores

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will be closing its Milwaukee headquarters, ReStore locations and construction sites to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization hopes to reopen on April 1 at the earliest and will continue to pay staff during the suspension. If you had intended to volunteer or donate, you can still do so online HERE.

ReStore locations will be rescheduling or canceling donation pickups through March 31. The online pickup scheduling system will remain available through the shutdown.

Updates on the organization’s operating status will be shared HERE.