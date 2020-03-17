MPD seeks help to ID, locate driver involved in crash that killed dispatcher

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate and identify the driver involved in the fatal crash that killed Deborah Harris on Monday, March 16.

Harris, a Milwaukee Police Department Emergency Communications Operator, was driving on N. 51st Street at W. Vienna Street when she was struck and killed by a reckless driver, police say.

Harris had more than 32 years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. She leaves behind a husband, two adult children, two grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

If anyone has any information that could help Milwaukee police, they are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Milwaukee police issued the following statement on this case:

“Our prayers and condolences to Mrs. Harris’ family as they grieve during this difficult time. “

