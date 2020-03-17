LIVE: White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

MPD seeks help to ID, locate driver involved in crash that killed dispatcher

Posted 11:38 am, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:41AM, March 17, 2020

Deborah Harris

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate and identify the driver involved in the fatal crash that killed Deborah Harris on Monday, March 16.

Harris, a Milwaukee Police Department Emergency Communications Operator, was driving on N. 51st Street at W. Vienna Street when she was struck and killed by a reckless driver, police say.

Harris had more than 32 years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. She leaves behind a husband, two adult children, two grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

Fatal crash at 51st and Vienna

Fatal crash at 51st and Vienna

If anyone has any information that could help Milwaukee police, they are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Milwaukee police issued the following statement on this case:

“Our prayers and condolences to Mrs. Harris’ family as they grieve during this difficult time. “

Fatal crash at 51st and Vienna

Fatal crash at 51st and Vienna

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.