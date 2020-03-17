× Packers Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction banquet due to COVID-19 spread

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction banquet, originally scheduled for April 18, the organization announced Tuesday, March 17.

The decision was made based on government guidance and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has recommended not holding gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

A new date for the induction banquet will be announced in the next few weeks.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been postponed as part of the collective effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 📰: https://t.co/j1FKz2A650 pic.twitter.com/4xPy566zFJ — Packers Hall of Fame (@PackersHOF) March 17, 2020

Originally established in 1967 as a temporary display in the concourse of the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena, the Packers Hall of Fame moved into its own facility in 1976 and was relocated to the Lambeau Field Atrium in 2003.

The 2020 banquet would be the 50th such induction in the hall of fame’s history.