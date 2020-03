× Police: Body recovered from Kinnickinnic River on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters observed a body floating in the Kinnickinnic River near 1st and Chase Monday, March 16 around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Milwaukee police announced that the body has been identified as a 39-year-old man.

The man’s name is not being released at this time. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.