× Real Milwaukee on hiatus until future notice due to coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Real Milwaukee will be on hiatus until future notice due to the coronavirus crisis. We will return when circumstances allow.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its website on Monday, March 16 — and indicated there are at least 47 positive cases of coronavirus in the state — and 504 persons who tested negative for COVID-19.

Key messages from Wisconsin DHS

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown. This growth is not unexpected as more people are being tested. But, through the combined efforts of all levels of government, first responders, the health care community, and the efforts Wisconsinites are taking, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

Slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick. Learn the best way to protect yourself and those around you from respiratory illnesses, P-02591 is available in multiple languages.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please continue to check this webpage and our COVID-19 webpage for the most up-to-date, accurate information about this outbreak, and what you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.

You can help do that by following basic hygiene practices. Wash your hands with soap and water, cover your coughs, and if you are sick – stay home.

