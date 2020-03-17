× Residents urged to stop calling 911, going to ER for non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County residents are being asked to avoid calling 911 or going to the emergency room unless they are experiencing a life-safety emergency.

According to the Waukesha County Office of the County Executive, the first step to address most health concerns that may be related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is to call your doctor or healthcare provider for medical information or call 211 to be connected with non-profit or government services.

“Hospitals, doctors offices, and public health providers are experiencing unprecedented call volume from the public. Unnecessarily contacting emergency services with questions that can be answered online at sites such as www.waukeshacounty.gov/COVID19 or by calling 211 impedes their ability to help individuals who may have life-threatening conditions,” said the Waukesha County Office of the County Executive in a news release.

Most people with symptoms should STAY HOME to prevent the spread of and exposure to COVID-19:

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with the ongoing spread of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

Older patients and individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider early, even if their illness is mild.

When to call 911 or go to the Emergency Room:

Only call 911 or go to an emergency room if you are experiencing a medical emergency.

If you have non-emergency medical questions about COVID-19, or other health concerns, call your doctor or healthcare provider FIRST. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.

How can I get tested for COVID-19?

Call your doctor or other medical provider first. Do not show up at a clinic or ER emergency room to try to get tested for COVID-19 without calling first.

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or have recently traveled and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. They will decide whether you need to be tested. Keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.

For more information and resources about COVID-19 in Waukesha County, please visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/COVID19. To find more information about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Waukesha County, visit the WI DHS Outbreaks page.