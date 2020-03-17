Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Sendik’s asks shoppers to reserve 7-8 a.m. hour for ‘higher risk’ customers

Posted 12:46 pm, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:48PM, March 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s Food Market is asking guests to reserve the hour between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. each day for shoppers who are “at a higher risk of severe illness” by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, the food market defines the higher-risk group as older adults, age 60 or over, and people with compromised immune systems. If you are healthy and not a part of that group, the grocer has asked that you not shop during that morning hour.

Sendik’s regular operating hours, including the 7-8 a.m. hour, are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at most locations — including Fresh2Go markets. For a full list of locations and hours, CLICK HERE.

