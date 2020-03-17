Taxpayers asked to use DOR’s online services instead of in-person visits
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is now asking its customers to use its many online tax and other service tools at revenue.wi.gov rather than in-person visits to its customer service centers — and it is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
To help Wisconsin taxpayers fulfill their DOR business needs during this unique time, the agency has compiled a list of “quick links” to complete needed tax tasks without the need for an in-person visit.
Tax refund status
- Where’s My Refund: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/Apps/TaxReturnStatus.aspx
Wisconsin e-file
Past-due tax help
- Payment plan requests done through either:
- My Tax Account: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/mta/_/
- Form request: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DORForms/a-771.pdf
- Wage attachment review requests done through either:
- My Tax Account: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/mta/_/
- Form request: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DORForms/a-772f.pdf
Make payments
- Tax payments: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/pay/
- State debt collection payments: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/NonTax/
ID verification
- Identity verification: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/Individuals/id-verification.aspx
Business tax registration
- Registration: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/BTR/_/
Request tax form copies
Customer service phone numbers
- Individuals: 608-266‑2486
- Businesses: 608-266-2776
