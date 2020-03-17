× Taxpayers asked to use DOR’s online services instead of in-person visits

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is now asking its customers to use its many online tax and other service tools at revenue.wi.gov rather than in-person visits to its customer service centers — and it is because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help Wisconsin taxpayers fulfill their DOR business needs during this unique time, the agency has compiled a list of “quick links” to complete needed tax tasks without the need for an in-person visit.

Tax refund status

Wisconsin e-file

Past-due tax help

Payment plan requests done through either: My Tax Account: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/mta/_/ Form request: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DORForms/a-771.pdf

Wage attachment review requests done through either: My Tax Account: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/mta/_/ Form request: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DORForms/a-772f.pdf



Make payments

Tax payments: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/pay/

State debt collection payments: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/NonTax/

ID verification

Business tax registration

Request tax form copies

Customer service phone numbers

Individuals: 608-266‑2486

Businesses: 608-266-2776