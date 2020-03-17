× They’re back! Peregrine falcons return to nest boxes at We Energies power plants

MILWAUKEE — The peregrine falcon cams are back online for another season at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities.

You can check in on the falcon nests anytime by CLICKING HERE.

We Energies officials said there are nest boxes at five facilities:

• Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

• Port Washington Generating Station

• Oak Creek Power Plant

• Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

• WPS building in Green Bay

Last year, the first eggs were laid around the end of March. Check in early and often to make sure you don’t miss any activity. You can also follow the We Energies’ Facebook page and Twitter feed for updates.