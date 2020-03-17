Trees foliating 3-4 weeks earlier than average across the country

MILWAUKEE — Even though spring officially starts in two days, foliage has a head start and is returning to much of the country three to four weeks earlier than average. That’s certainly a good sign if you’re a fan of spring, but how long will it take until things green up around our area?

To answer that question, we can look at last year’s data that shows leafing at peak around early May. That means it was not until early May that leaves returned. So, if foliage is expected to return three to four weeks early, that means we could start seeing leaves within three weeks — in early April!

In terms of spring warmth, our area is warming up much faster than last year as well. We’ve experienced nearly double the growing degree days by this time last year, and the trend is even above the 30-year average. At this rate, we can expect to see more consistent 50 and 60-degree weather by April 1.

Even though everything seems on track for spring weather, we still cannot rule out snow. In the last two years, Wisconsin had seen above average amounts of snow in April, however, it does seem a lot less likely than the previous two years for that to happen the way the long-term forecast is trending.

Data from: https://www.usanpn.org/