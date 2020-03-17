× ‘Unattended firearm:’ Young child shot, wounded while playing with gun in Sheboygan home

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating after a child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their hand on Monday, March 16. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Police were called to a home near 17th Street and Georgia Avenue for reports of a possible gunshot wound to a child.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a young child had obtained a loaded handgun that had been left in the house unsecured.

The weapon discharged and the child suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their hand.

A man and a woman were home during the incident and police are continuing the investigation along with Child Protective Services.

The Sheboygan Police Department said the following in a press release:

“The Sheboygan Police Department recognizes residents may have weapons in the home and they should always be kept unloaded, secure and not within reach of children. The use of a trigger lock or a gun safe is the best practice. Injuries caused by weapons are preventative if the owner takes the necessary steps to ensure a child or others within the home do not have access to an unloaded or loaded weapon. “