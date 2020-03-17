× Wisconsin State Patrol ready to assist with transport of COVID-19 test kits, samples

MADISON — The Wisconsin State Patrol has been ordered to assist with the growing need to deliver COVID-19 test kits and samples to designated labs.

Through coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), the Wisconsin State Patrol transported on Saturday, March 14 a patient sample from a nursing home facility to the Hygiene Lab in Madison.

Courier services associated with hospitals and the state Hygiene Lab are the first point of contact to transport test kits and samples to their destinations. However, the State Patrol is preparing for the possibility that these “first tier” couriers could become overwhelmed. If a testing facility cannot transport a kit or sample, the request is forwarded to the State Patrol representative at the SEOC.

“As always, our top priority is public safety and that includes assisting federal, state and local partners whenever we’re called upon,” WisDOT State Patrol Colonel Tim Carnahan said.