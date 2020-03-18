2 tornado warnings issued in Hawaii on Tuesday, first for state in over a decade

HAWAII — The meteorology world saw something Tuesday, March 17 that hasn’t occurred in over 4,000 days. Two tornado warnings over a small portion of Hawaii.

Fortunately, there were no people in danger over this area but goes to show tornadoes are possible just about anywhere in the United States.

Surprisingly the weather office that’s had the longest drought in tornado-warned storms is in Eureka, California. It’s been over 17 years since the last tornado-warned storm moved through that region.

Here in Wisconsin, tornado season is just getting started but doesn’t peak until June. Based on a 30-year average the entire state usually sees 23 tornadoes per year compared to Oklahoma which sees over 56 tornadoes per year, according to the National Weather Service.

Although Wisconsin hasn’t had a Feb. tornado dating back to 1980, severe weather is possible year-round just less likely in the fall and winter.