5.7-magnitude quake in Utah felt by millions of people

SALT LAKE CITY — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City and its suburbs early Wednesday, sending spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocking out power and bringing the city’s light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.8 million in the state probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries, said Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile (160 kilometer) area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.

Some residents ran from their homes and into the streets as they felt the earthquake shake buildings for 10 to 15 seconds.

The quake knocked pictures from walls and dishes from shelves, and people reported feeling it in the neighboring states of Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada. Gov. Gary Herbert warned people to stay away from downtown Salt Lake City while crews assess the damage.

About 55,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.

Grocery store in Salt Lake City after this morning’s earthquake… pic.twitter.com/VDW41bgpfo — IG: _princessjes (@_princessjes) March 18, 2020

The road to the Salt Lake International Airport was closed and officials asked people not to head to the airport.

It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

Most shaking was reported in the Salt Lake County area, near the epicenter in the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna, though effects of the quake were reported 80 miles away (130 kilometers) in the Utah city of Logan.

After the initial 5.7-magnitude quake struck at 7:09 am, the geological survey recorded four smaller quakes over the next 23 minutes, ranging in magnitude from 3.7 to 3.9.