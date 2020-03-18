× ‘Challenging time:’ Gift card program to support Kegel’s Inn staff during COVID-19 outbreak

WEST ALLIS — Kegel’s Inn announced Wednesday, March 18 that 25% of every E-gift card sold through April 30 will go directly and immediately to staff members. This, to help stem the loss of regular income for hourly employees impacted by the suspension of dining room operations due to COVID-19.

“Our team is the heart and soul of Kegel’s Inn and we feel for them and for everyone who is financially impacted by this difficult situation,” said Julian Kegel. “We felt that this would be one way for our loyal patrons to show their appreciation for the Gemütlichkeit our staff engenders in every visit.”

You can purchase Kegel’s Inn gift cards online.

Kegel’s Friday Fish Fry will still be available on a carry-out basis every Friday, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. To order a fish dinner for pick-up, call Kegel’s 414-257-9999.

“We encourage people to hang in there and support each other during this challenging time and if you’re looking for a little comfort food come Friday, give us a call.”