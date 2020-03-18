× City of Milwaukee Health Department adjusts services in response to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is taking measures at each of their health centers to increase social distancing and prevent community spread of the coronavirus. These measures include increasing the frequency of cleanings and reducing the number of chairs in waiting rooms.

According to a press release, for the safety of the community and their staff, some services have been temporarily suspended or reduced.

The Milwaukee Health Department says anyone who is showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and self-quarantine.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Those impacted by a temporary reduction of services are encouraged to contact MHD at 414-286-3521 to discuss alternative options. Questions about COVID-19 should be directed towards 2-1-1 or milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.

“We know that many of the services we provide are essential to our community,” said Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik. “However, it’s necessary to take these temporary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our staff is working closely with individuals and families to ensure that their needs continue to be met.”

The most up-to-date information on services can be found at miwaukee.gov/healthservices.