DHS: 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 1.5K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of the coronavirus rose to 106 in Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 18, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Out of 1,683 people tested, 1,577 people have tested negative for the virus.

The latest information includes a seven-case rise in Milwaukee County, bringing the county’s total to 47. Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha Counties have been identified as counties where community spread of the virus is taking place.

Wisconsin County Total Cases Pierce 1 La Crosse 1 Kenosha* 4 Milwaukee* 47 Sheboygan 4 Washington 2 Fond du Lac 12 Outagamie 1 Racine 1 Dane* 23 Brown 1 Wood 1 Winnebago 3 Waukesha 5 Total 106

DHS officials offered the following key messages on their website:

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will be prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests. We have evidence of community spread in Wisconsin.

We are doing this to protect and ensure the capacity of our health care system.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.