Door County encourages tourists to postpone travel plans

DOOR COUNTY — Tourists are being encouraged to not visit Door County for the next 30 days as the county attempts to grapple with the demands of the spread of the coronavirus.

Door County declared a public health emergency over COVID-19 on Monday, March 16. Now, the county is asking lodging entities to consider reducing the risk to neighbors by not accepting new reservations and canceling those that exist to encourage people to temporarily not travel to the area.

A news release says Door County Public Health and its partners in Emergency Management, ADRC, Door County Public Safety Agencies, Door County Community Foundation, Door County Fire Chiefs Association, the Door County Emergency Support Coalition, and local elected officials all stand behind this recommendation with the ultimate goal of providing the safest public health environment possible in Door County.