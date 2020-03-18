× East Troy police collect items for homebound seniors: ‘Now is the time to work together’

EAST TROY — Town of East Troy police on Wednesday, March 18 announced a program in which police officers will drop off needed items for homebound seniors amid the coronavirus — and you can help.

The Town of East Troy Police Department is accepting donations of health and food items for seniors in the community. You’re invited to drop off rolls of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, adult diapers, personal hygiene items, and nonperishable food items at the East Troy Town Hall located at N9330 Stewart School Road, East Troy, WI 53120. Police said in a news release any quantity of the aforementioned items will be helpful.

If you are 62 years of age or older and need a roll or two of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, adult diapers, or nonperishable food items, police asked that you give them a call at 262-647-3700. Police will arrange to have an officer stop by and drop the item(s) off outside of your front door.

Police noted in the release, “This program will only be successful if we receive items for those in need. Please be generous,” adding that, “Now is the time for all of us to work together as the strong community that we are and always have been. Take that extra step to be a great neighbor, friend, and family member! Drop off a few items and we will take care of the rest.”