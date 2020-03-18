Educating at home: A look inside coronavirus pandemic ‘e-learning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOM LAKE -- As schools across the country move their classrooms online, the Random Lake School District hopes to become an example of what e-learning looks like when done correctly.

At eight o'clock in the morning, class is in session -- the students all at home, and the teachers nowhere near their class. For the district, it's all part of the syllabus.

"Last year, we kind of put this in place when the weather was bad," Michael Trimberger, Random Lake school administrator, said. "Trying to find some ways to change what education looks like."

Using video conference calls and interactive chat rooms, the teachers don't need a blackboard to educate.

A district administrator said they've been working with local technology companies to make sure that 100% of their students have access to the internet -- even going as far as buying some students personal hot spots.