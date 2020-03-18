× Emergency steps eyed to help Wisconsin deal with COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers was expected to issue an executive order Wednesday to speed up unemployment benefits for Wisconsin workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to meet with legislative leaders to discuss a more far-reaching emergency plan to help all of those struggling due to the outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered schools, colleges, universities, bars, restaurants and other businesses throughout the state. Health officials are urging people to stay at home and to avoid contact with others in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The order waiving requirements to get unemployment benefits was expected as Evers was scheduled to talk Wednesday with Republican legislative leaders about emergency action that can be taken to help those hardest hit by the pandemic. Evers on Tuesday called on the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation insurance.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that 72 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in 11 counties. There was community spread in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, one factor that was expected to continue to drive the numbers even higher.

Evers has ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and pickup orders. Some bars ignored the order, while others were laying off employees in anticipation of the massive drop in business.

The Food Fight Restaurant Group in Madison said it had furloughed 750 employees from its 20 restaurants, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Not all bars and restaurants were heeding the order to close. The Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield was open Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with about 30 people in the bar, WITI-TV in Milwaukee reported.

“There’s a lot of hype,” bar owner Dave Dayler said. “There’s a lot of speculation. There’s a lot of fear. Sometimes, the best thing to deal with fear is to be able to go out and keep life normal.”

People who violate the order could risk up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, but enforcement is up to local law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

“More importantly, it would result in increased risk to the health and lives not only of those who violate the order but also of their family members, their friends, and their communities,” Kaul said. “Given the gravity of the situation, we hope and expect that all Wisconsinites will follow the governor’s order and that there won’t be any gatherings of 10 people or more.”

Also on Wednesday, seven members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation said the state was running “critically low” on needed medical equipment to combat the spread of the virus and asked the federal government for immediate help.

The lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to request nearly 55,000 respirators, more than 130,000 surgical masks, nearly 25,000 face shields, more than 20,000 surgical gowns, about 100 coveralls and 72,000 gloves from the national stockpile.

The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson along with U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Ron Kind, Gwen Moore, Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher. Only Reps. Glenn Grothman and Jim Sensenbrenner, both Republicans, did not sign it. They did not immediately respond to messages asking why.