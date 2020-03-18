Fond du Lac first responders ask residents to stop calling 911 for non-emergency flu symptoms

FOND DU LAC — First responders in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday, March 18 held a news conference to remind citizens that 911 should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies.

They are asking people not to call 911 for flu-like symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic. First responders say that doing so impedes their ability to help individuals who may have life-threatening conditions.

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to call their health care providers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) offered the following key messages on their website:

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick. Learn the best way to protect yourself and those around you from respiratory illnesses, P-02591 is available in multiple languages.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please continue to check this webpage and our COVID-19 webpage for the most up-to-date, accurate information about this outbreak, and what you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.