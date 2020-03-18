× Green Bay Packers extend season ticket holder payment deadline to June 1 over COVID-19

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, March 18 that they will extend the deadline for season ticket holders and those selected in the Brown County drawing to pay for their 2020 tickets to June 1. This extension is to allow more time for those who may be impacted by COVID-19 over the next few months.

A news release indicates invoices were sent to season ticket holders in late February, along with a brochure outlining new pricing and previewing the 2020 season’s home opponents. The previous deadline was March 31 for season ticket holders and April 8 for those selected in the Brown County drawing.

While the Packers expect to play a full schedule in 2020, ticket holders are reminded of the policy on canceled games. If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), season ticket holders will receive a refund for the impacted game(s), or the option to credit that amount to future playoff or regular season tickets for the 2021 season. Those selected in the Brown County drawing will simply receive a refund for their game, if applicable.

With the Packers ticket office closed to the public until at least March 30, ticket holders are also reminded that they may pay for their tickets online with a credit card, with instructions included on invoices, or by mail via credit card, personal check, money order or cashier’s check. Those who wish to pay in person while the ticket office is closed may also utilize a secure payment drop box, located next to the ticket office front door. Please be sure any payments or correspondence are secured in a sealed envelope while using the drop box.

Those who would like to contact the ticket office prior to March 30 are asked to send an email to tickets@packers.com.