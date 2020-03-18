× Health officials notify residents of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Whitefish Bay MS

WHITEFISH BAY — North Shore Health Department officials on Wednesday, March 18 notified residents of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at Whitefish Bay Middle School on March 10 during the “7th Grade Game Night.”

A news release asked that people who were at this event follow the guidance outlined below to help prevent the spread of disease, noting the attendees “are at low risk of exposure to the virus.”

Those who attended this event should remain alert for symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and avoid large gatherings and long-distance travel through March 24.

Health officials noted being at low risk of exposure does not require these people to self-quarantine but recommended limiting social contact, frequent hand-washing, and using a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

CLICK HERE to learn more about COVID-19, including symptoms, via the CDC’s website.