Hunger Task Force develops interactive map to help those in need get access to food

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force officials on Wednesday, March 18 revealed an interactive map featuring “confirmed, trusted service sites” providing food safely and reliably to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Individuals, families, and seniors can find a nearby location HERE.

Hunger Task Force officials said in a news release the locations map — devised through Google Maps — includes a listing of senior Stockbox sites, school meals sites, and outdoor emergency food distribution sites.

The content is updated daily at 4 p.m., and includes service days and times and program type.

The Stockbox program is open to seniors age 60+ with an income of $1,383 or less.

School meals are available for children under the age of 18.