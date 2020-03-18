Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University
Jackson Police and Fire Departments in need of hand sanitizer

Posted 1:27 pm, March 18, 2020, by , Updated at 01:31PM, March 18, 2020

Hand sanitizer.

JACKSON — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer has become a hot commodity in stores and across the country and online. While supplies rarely stay on the shelf for long, many — including people at higher risk — are left to go without it. That includes first responders.

In a pair of Facebook posts, the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department have asked for help tracking down hand sanitizer. If anyone has extra hand sanitizer, the departments have asked for donations to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus for officers and firefighters as they interact with the public.

As many supplies, such as hand sanitizer, disappear from store shelves quickly, the police department did state that they have enough toilet paper.

