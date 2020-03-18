Make-A-Wish postpones wish travel, large gatherings in wake of COVID-19 uncertainty

WAUWATOSA — Due to medical and public concerns regarding COVID-19 spread, Make-A-Wish announced Wednesday, March 18 that it will be postponing all wish-related travel and wish kid participation activities and events that involve large gatherings until further notice.

On average, 77% of wishes involve air travel, the organization said. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has postponed 55 of its current 420 pending wishes across the state. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

The organization plans to address the current situation and will be launching a new national campaign, PSA and press release on Friday, March 20 that calls attention to the children waiting for their wishes to come true.

To support wishes across Wisconsin, visit our website at www.wisconsin.wish.org/give.