Milwaukee DJ launches fundraiser ‘to help others in the industry’ amid COVID-19 closures

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee D.J. is doing his part to help people in the service industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Declan O’Connell, also known as “D.J. Dex”, launched a GoFundMe.com fundraiser for those in need of help, with a goal of raising $50,000.

O’Connell performs at various bars, restaurants, and clubs across Milwaukee, and says many of his friends in the service industry are out of work and hurting due to COVID-19. He wanted to make sure there is help.

“In Milwaukee, we pretty much have three consecutive weekends of moneymakers,” said O’Connell. “You have the Shamrock Shuffle, which is 10,000 people. You have the parade the next weekend, and then you have actual St. Patrick’s Day. Now, we ended up getting nothing, and so, all my friends that are bartenders, servers, made zero, when they usually make thousands during these three weeks.”

