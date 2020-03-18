Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 33-year-old man shot, wounded near 30th and Center

Posted 5:35 pm, March 18, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 30th and Center Streets on Wednesday afternoon, March 18.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m.. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.