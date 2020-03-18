× Milwaukee police: 33-year-old man shot, wounded near 30th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 30th and Center Streets on Wednesday afternoon, March 18.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m.. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.