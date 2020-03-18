× Milwaukee Public Market temporarily closes; no carry-out orders available

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced on Wednesday morning, March 18 via Twitter that based on the new guidelines set out by the state, the market is “enforcing a full closure to the public, effective immediately, until further notice. This includes customers for carry-out & to-go orders.”

The market tweeted that a number of vendors are exploring curbside pickup and delivery services. Vendors are also making plans to donate existing food and other products to many of their employees as well as first responder groups and food pantries.

Officials also stated the following:

“This is obviously the most challenging time the Public Market & much of the greater Milwaukee community has ever faced. But we have never seen such comradery, support & encouragement among our management team & the vendors. “We speak for everyone at the Market when we say we will continue to work tirelessly to help steer us through this situation & eventually reopen with the same vigor & energy that people have grown to expect from us. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who supported, & continues to support us throughout this period. At the end of the day, the health & safety of everyone at the Market is most paramount & want to make sure all of you do what you can do stay well.”