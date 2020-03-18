Milwaukee rolls out restaurant carryout zones, help better accommodate customers

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is initiating a program intended to make it safe and convenient for customers to pick-up orders from restaurants. This, coming in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To assist restaurants that currently do not have a “Loading Zone” adjacent to their business, the city has implemented a temporary program to provide “Restaurant Carryout Zones”.

The program is 100 percent free to Milwaukee restaurateurs who currently do not have a “Loading Zone” adjacent to their business. The Department of Public Works program provides parking signage and the equivalent of two parking spots near their location.

Restaurants can apply for this program online at milwaukee.gov/dpw and signage will be installed by DPW within 48 to 72 hours of the request.