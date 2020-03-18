× Milwaukee VA veteran tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A veteran inpatient tested positive on Wednesday, March 18 for the coronavirus at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Officials said in a news release, “The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff who are specially trained on the latest CDC treatment guidelines and utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.”

Staff who might have had contact with the patient were being assessed by infection control experts. VA officials noted, “We are and will continue to follow CDC

protocols.”

Officials at the Zablocki VA Medical Center said veterans and staff presenting with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection were being screened, and per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection were being immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Officials outlined the following preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.