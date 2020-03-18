Need cash or to make deposit? Wisconsin bank lobbies, drive-throughs map now available

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) has created two interactive maps showing the bank lobbies and drive-throughs in the state that are currently open and available to customers.

A news release says this tool will be updated daily — and give consumers an idea as to how services are being offered in their area understanding that all banks are open for business.

WBA’s Rose Oswald Poels issued the following statement in that news release:

“Banks stand ready to serve their customers whether it’s through in-person, by appointment or self-banking services. Wisconsin’s DFI released a statement clarifying that all banks are exempt from Governor Evers’ recent executive order since they provide essential services. Banks play a pivotal role in people’s lives and it’s becoming increasingly important to keep the public informed on how they can access their bank’s services.”

You can also call your bank directly to determine which in-person services remain available through open lobbies or by appointment and learn what tools and resources they have for self-service banking.