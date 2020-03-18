Open Record Special Edition: The COVID-19 defiants

BROOKFIELD — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about going undercover at Saloon on Calhoun, where St. Patrick’s Day revelers gathered for a party, despite Governor Evers’ order for all bars and restaurants to close, banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

