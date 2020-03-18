Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
Pabst Theater Group calls for donations for staff after COVID-19 pandemic postpones shows

Posted 5:37 am, March 18, 2020

Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — As a result of the ban on large gatherings, the Pabst Theater Group has postponed shows at all venues through at least May 15. The Pabst Theater Group has set up an Employee Relief Fund to help financially support staff who will not be working shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All night-of-show staff will be affected by the postponements, including ushers, bartenders, box office representatives, event staff, stagehands and photographers.

Supporters are encouraged to donate at http://donate.pabsttheatergroup.org and can choose from a range of thank you gifts at various donation levels including a box at the Riverside Theater and dinner backstage.

