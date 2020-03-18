Recognize him? Wauwatosa police seek man in armed carjacking at bank

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police on Wednesday, March 18 asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened at a bank on Mayfair Road on March 4.

Police said shortly before 3:30 p.m., the man showed a handgun to the victim at Equitable Bank near North Avenue — demanding the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

The man was described as between the ages of 17 and 22, standing 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, wearing a dark, puffy jacket with a white hooded sweatshirt under it.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-8672, or download the “P3 Tips” app on your smartphone to send a tip. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.