× Salvation Army Waukesha to provide lunches for area students during spring break

WAUKESHA — During the School District of Waukesha‘s scheduled spring break — Monday, March 23-27 — the Salvation Army Waukesha will offer lunch meals for students.

The Salvation Army Waukesha will serve bag lunches to 200-300 children and their caretakers, daily, from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. during that week via the organization’s mobile kitchen. The lunches will be available for pick-up at the City of Waukesha’s Sentinel Park — near Sentinel Drive and Madera Street, just north of Les Paul Parkway.

“Without these efforts to provide lunch, the children who receive free or reduced-price meals at school might otherwise go hungry,” said Dana Baumgartner, social services director for the Salvation Army Waukesha.

Waukesha schools will continue offering breakfast and lunch “takeaway” meals for students until Friday, March 20 and during the week of Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3. Gov. Tony Evers’ ordered schools closed statewide until the following Monday, April 6.

The Salvation Army Waukesha’s “Feed-The-Kids” program operates all summer long. For now, due to coronavirus precautions, the organization will be purchasing additional food supplies to supplement donations. If you would like to make a donation, CLICK HERE, or text the word “WAUKESHA” to 24365.