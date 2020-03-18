× Snap-on associate in Milwaukee manufacturing facility tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — An employee at Snap-on‘s Milwaukee manufacturing facility tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman confirmed Wednesday, March 18.

In a statement, the spokesman said the associate’s work area was immediately cordoned off, plant personnel were informed, and all associates with direct contact with the individual were sent home and asked to follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantining. He said officials had already increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures at the facility and would continue to do so.

The Snap-on spokesman noted this particular associate was asymptomatic but was tested after close contact with an individual outside of work who exhibited symptoms.

Snap-on’s Milwaukee plant will remain open and operational “because of the critical nature of its work in serving essential entities of the U.S. military, auto repair garages, and transportation services,” the spokesman said.